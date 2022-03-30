Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 2,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several research firms have commented on LIND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $774.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

