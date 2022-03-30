Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $1,246,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,523 shares of company stock valued at $83,107,263. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.68. 82,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,592. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,219.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

