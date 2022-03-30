Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,159 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,688,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,989,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 282,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period.

GSST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

