Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $537,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.66. 15,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $135.68 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

