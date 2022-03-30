Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after acquiring an additional 86,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,333. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31.

