Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

NYSE SYK traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $267.88. 29,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

