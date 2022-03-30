Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $275,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 114,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,458. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

