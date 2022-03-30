Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $304,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 55,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

