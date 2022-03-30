Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 1,340 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 117,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.27. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $365.58 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

