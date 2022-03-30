Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,417. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

