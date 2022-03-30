Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 44 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) received a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).
LON LLOY opened at GBX 48.65 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £34.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.73).
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Read More
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.