Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0411 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $956,931.65 and $433,193.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,341,186 coins and its circulating supply is 23,265,760 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

