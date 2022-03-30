LOCGame Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $425,705.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

