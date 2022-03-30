Lor Inc Sells 70,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RES opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

