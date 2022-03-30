Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 0.7%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$15.15. Approximately 10,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$411.73 million and a PE ratio of -113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

