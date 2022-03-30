Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 0.7%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$15.15. Approximately 10,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$411.73 million and a PE ratio of -113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

