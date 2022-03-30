LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

