Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.28.

LULU opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.18.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

