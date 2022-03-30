Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09.
LVLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
