LYNC Network Achieves Market Cap of $527,745.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (LYNC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $527,745.00 and $9,608.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,668 coins. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

