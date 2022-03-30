MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $747,152.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.24 or 0.07148314 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.54 or 0.99834836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054684 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

