Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director John Earl Jackson Buys 1,800 Shares

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

