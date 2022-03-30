Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAC. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $12,617,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 714,650 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 263,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MLAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.
