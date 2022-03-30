Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 301 at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.94) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.73) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

