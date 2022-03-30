Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

MANH stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

