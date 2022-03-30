Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

MANH stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.