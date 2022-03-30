Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

MGA opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.