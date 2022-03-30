Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NXRT opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.