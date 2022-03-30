Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE MSI opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.
About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
