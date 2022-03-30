Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,292. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

