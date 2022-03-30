Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 11,540 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.