Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 22,450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

CL stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

