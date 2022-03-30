Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.08.

ADBE stock opened at $466.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.91 and a 200-day moving average of $561.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

