Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $191.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

