Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

