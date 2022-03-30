ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.60. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

MAN stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 13,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

