Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in March

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF remained flat at $$23.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

