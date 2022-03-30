Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in March

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF remained flat at $$23.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

