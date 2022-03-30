Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Trading Up 0.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 256,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 117,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.