Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

MKFG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,616. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markforged by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 471,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Markforged by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markforged by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

