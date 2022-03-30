Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBII shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

