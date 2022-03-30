Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MBII shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
