Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.34. 8,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,533. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average of $309.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

