Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 308,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.