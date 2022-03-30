Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 841 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $216.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

