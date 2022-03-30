Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

MMLP stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

