McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

