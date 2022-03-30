Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.60. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 200,612 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $231.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

