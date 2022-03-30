Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

NASDAQ MFH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 3,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Mercurity Fintech ( NASDAQ:MFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.