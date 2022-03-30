Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 841 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

