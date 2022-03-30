Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 174.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 511,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,650. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

