Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $8.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.35. 1,904,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,639. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $299.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

