Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.92.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.