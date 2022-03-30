Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $229.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.72. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

